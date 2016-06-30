Legislative Update: HB2, Coal Ash, Light Rail

Lawmakers convened in Raleigh nearly a month ago for a short session to address the state's budget. But legislators have proposed measures on other items including bills on coal ash, light rail and sanctuary cities.

Also this week, Senator Fletcher Hartsell, a Republican from Concord, was indicted on charges of illegal campaign expenditures. The long-serving member in the Senate says he will not resign.

And Governor Pat McCrory invites democrats to discuss possible changes to House Bill 2.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.