Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

#BackChannel: Celebrating Black Music And Honoring 'The Greatest'

1 of 3
In this file photo from 1965, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali is held back by referee Joe Walcott, left, after Ali knocked out challenger Sonny Liston in the first round of their title fight in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died Friday, June 3, 2016 at age 74.
AP
2 of 3
Malik Isaac Taylor, aka Phife Dawg, died Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from complications resulting from diabetes. He was 45.
Brian Ach/Invision/AP
3 of 3
Prince plays at Coachella in 2008. He died Thursday, April 21, 2016 at age 57.
Scott Penner

In 2009, President Obama declared June "African-American Music Appreciation Month." The tribute started as "Black Music Month" in the 1970s. While the name has changed, it continues to be a time to celebrate the ways black artists have shaped music. These artists include three people who have recently died; Prince, Billy Paul and Phife Dawg. They each left a dynamic legacy in different genres.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University, about the political implications behind "African-American Music Appreciation Month," and they remember "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali.

Check out some of the music featured in this program:

Billy Paul, "Me and Mrs. Jones"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWOTdt9Bovk

Billy Paul, "Am I Black Enough For You?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eX6k5tRzDuU

Prince, "When Will We B Paid"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCfqrY-p2RE

Prince, "Baltimore"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cieZB0Ab7xk

A Tribe Called Quest, "Oh My God"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIah18jcJko

Tags

The State of Things#BackChannelAfrican-American Music Appreciation MonthBlack Music MonthPrinceBilly PaulPhife DawgMuhammad AliNatalie Bullock BrownSt. Augustine's UniversityMark Anthony NealDuke UniversityThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio