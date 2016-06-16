'The One That Got Away': Greensboro Author's Debut Novel Explores The 'What If?'

Abbey Lahey is a middle-class working mom who yearns for the finer things in life. And during a trip to the mall to return a Marc Jacobs handbag that she can not afford, she gets that opportunity.

She tumbles down the escalator and wakes up in the hospital as Abbey Van Holt, married to a wealthy man who she could have married years before.

That's the premise of Leigh Himes' debut novel, "The One That Got Away" (Hachette Books/2016). And Abbey is faced with the difficult question of whether she belongs in this new cushy world, or the one that gave her two children and a loving husband.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Himes about 'The One That Got Away.'

Himes will be at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tonight at 7 p.m., Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Friday at 7 p.m., and the Country Bookshop in Southern Pines on Saturday at 3 p.m.