Movies On The Radio: Forbidden Films

Most movies are sources of adventure and excitement, but some films can also be a source of temptation. Whether a movie was off-limits by your parents or banned by the church, a forbidden film can often be all the more enticing to watch. Maybe your parents thought the dinosaur eating a man off the toilet in "Jurassic Park" was too violent, or that "To Kill a Mockingbird" talked about taboo topics.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listeners' favorite "forbidden films" and the history of censorship in Hollywood. ​

Watch classic scenes and trailers from the movies featured below:

"Jurassic Park"

"Blazing Saddles" campfire scene

"The Day After" fallout scene

"Baby Face"

Rita Hayworth in "Gilda"

"To Kill A Mockingbird"

"Cabaret"

"Titticut Follies"

"The Picture of Dorian Gray"

"Star Wars: The Phantom Menace"

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

