The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Forbidden Films

photo from "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Moni3 [Public Domain]
/
Wikimedia Commons
The classic, and sometimes "forbidden" film, "To Kill a Mockingbird" wasn't a favorite of the church at the time.

Most movies are sources of adventure and excitement, but some films can also be a source of temptation. Whether a movie was off-limits by your parents or banned by the church, a forbidden film can often be all the more enticing to watch. Maybe your parents thought the dinosaur eating a man off the toilet in "Jurassic Park" was too violent, or that "To Kill a Mockingbird" talked about taboo topics.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listeners' favorite "forbidden films" and the history of censorship in Hollywood. ​

Watch classic scenes and trailers from the movies featured below:

"Jurassic Park" 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Co3A3fLBo

"Blazing Saddles" campfire scene

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPIP9KXdmO0

"The Day After" fallout scene

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VG2aJyIFrA

"Baby Face"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NkcRllnmFo

Rita Hayworth in "Gilda"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-LO9Ay6v_M

"To Kill A Mockingbird"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44TG_H_oY2E

"Cabaret"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLQij2qT1e4

"Titticut Follies"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JT3GcV4UXAM

"The Picture of Dorian Gray"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jp7xAM-ZCCg

"Star Wars: The Phantom Menace"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD7bpG-zDJQ
 

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4plqh6obZW4

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
