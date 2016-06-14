Burk Uzzle: Life Behind The Lens

Burk Uzzle remembers taking pictures at the bus station when he was just a teenager living in eastern North Carolina. In high school, he worked part-time as a photographer for the News & Observer and eventually became the youngest photographer hired by LIFE magazine. Throughout the years, Uzzle captured iconic images of Martin Luther King Jr. and Woodstock, and his archive now spans six decades and prominently features images of his Southern roots.

Uzzle's work is showcased in three new exhibits: Burk Uzzle: American Chronicle at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, on view until September 25; Burk Uzzle: Southern Landscapes at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham is open until September 18; and All About America: Photographs by Burk Uzzle at the Ackland Art Museum in Chapel Hill on view from June 24 to September 11.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Burk Uzzle about his upbringing in the rural South and the stories behind his photographs.