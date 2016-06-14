Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Burk Uzzle: Life Behind The Lens

"Woodstock" by Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle
"Tire Swing" by Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle
"Camy Truck with Jesus" by Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle
"Just Add Water" by Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle
"Barn with Deer" by Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle
"White Water Nash" by Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle

Burk Uzzle remembers taking pictures at the bus station when he was just a teenager living in eastern North Carolina. In high school, he worked part-time as a photographer for the News & Observer and eventually became the youngest photographer hired by LIFE magazine. Throughout the years, Uzzle captured iconic images of Martin Luther King Jr. and Woodstock, and his archive now spans six decades and prominently features images of his Southern roots.

Uzzle's work is showcased in three new exhibits: Burk Uzzle: American Chronicle at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, on view until September 25; Burk Uzzle: Southern Landscapes at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham is open until September 18; and All About America: Photographs by Burk Uzzle at the Ackland Art Museum in Chapel Hill on view from June 24 to September 11.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Burk Uzzle about his upbringing in the rural South and the stories behind his photographs.

The State of ThingsPhotographyArtBurk UzzlePhotographersAmerican SouthLife MagazineNorth Carolina Museum Of ArtNasher Museum of ArtAckland Art MuseumThe State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
