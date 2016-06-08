'Midnight Bowling' Reimagines A Lost Pastime On The Lanes

In the mid-20th century, bowling became a favorite pastime of many working-class Americans. But in 1970s​ and '80s, bowling began to decline in popularity.

In her latest novel, “Midnight Bowling” (Carolina Wren Press/2016), Greensboro author Quinn Dalton uses the backdrop of this time of cultural transition to tell the story of a young standout bowler who is faced with the challenges of transitioning into adulthood.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Dalton about her latest work and the legacy and revitalization of bowling. Dalton hosts a book event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at The Village Lanes in Durham.