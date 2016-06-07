Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Journalists In Conflicts

Monika Evstatieva
/
NPR via AP

An NPR photojournalist and an Afghan translator were killed in Afghanistan this week by Taliban forces. David Gilkey and Zabihullah Tamanna were traveling in Southern Afghanistan when their convoy came under attack. Two other NPR staff were unharmed. David Gilkey is the second American journalist to die in the Afghanistan conflict.

Yesterday, the Newseum near Washington D.C. rededicated its memorial to the more than 2,000 journalists who have died while covering news. Reporters and photographers traveling to war-torn regions are constantly balancing the need for the story with the risk this journalism poses to their lives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about his time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The State of Things
