Updates On House Bill 2 And State Budget Process

Last night, Charlotte City Council members declined to vote on a repeal of the nondiscrimination ordinance that prompted House Bill 2. The possible vote was part of a compromise deal with some state lawmakers.

And legislators remain in Raleigh to hash out a final compromise on the state budget. The House passed a $22.2 billion measure last week and the Senate creates their version this week. On both agendas: state employee raises and tax breaks.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Record reporter Joe Killian about the latest.