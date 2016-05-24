Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Updates On House Bill 2 And State Budget Process

photo of North Carolina State Capitol Building
Nathanial Johnson
/
Flickr
Legislators work to finalize the state budget in Raleigh.

Last night, Charlotte City Council members declined to vote on a repeal of the nondiscrimination ordinance that prompted House Bill 2. The possible vote was part of a compromise deal with some state lawmakers.

And legislators remain in Raleigh to hash out a final compromise on the state budget. The House passed a $22.2 billion measure last week and the Senate creates their version this week. On both agendas: state employee raises and tax breaks.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Record reporter Joe Killian about the latest.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
