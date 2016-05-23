Plowing A Path From U.S. To Cuba: Meet Saul Berenthal

As a Jewish child in Cuba, Saul Berenthal never felt like an outsider. His parents fled to the country from Eastern Europe during the Holocaust and eventually raised Berenthal in the Jewish and Cuban cultures. After the Cuban revolution, Berenthal and family came to the U.S. in 1960 to start a new life.

Over the years, he went from a newspaper delivery boy to starting his own software company. Today, he co-owns Cleber LLC, a company that plans to provide tractors to small farms in Saul's home country. It will be the first U.S. factory in Cuba since the 1960 embargo.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Berenthal about Cuba before the revolution and bringing open-source agriculture to Cuba.

Take a look at the Oggun tractor below: ​