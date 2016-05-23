Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Plowing A Path From U.S. To Cuba: Meet Saul Berenthal

Saul Berenthal (far left) with his granddaughter Alyssa, grandson Jeremy and his wife Ceci
Saul Berenthal
Saul Berenthal (far right) and his father (center) afer arriving in Miami in 1960
Saul Berenthal
Horace Clemmons (left) and Saul Berenthal (right)
Saul Berenthal

As a Jewish child in Cuba, Saul Berenthal never felt like an outsider. His parents fled to the country from Eastern Europe during the Holocaust and eventually raised Berenthal in the Jewish and Cuban cultures. After the Cuban revolution, Berenthal and family came to the U.S. in 1960 to start a new life.

Over the years, he went from a newspaper delivery boy to starting his own software company. Today, he co-owns Cleber LLC, a company that plans to provide tractors to small farms in Saul's home country. It will be the first U.S. factory in Cuba since the 1960 embargo.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Berenthal about Cuba before the revolution and bringing open-source agriculture to Cuba.

Take a look at the Oggun tractor below: ​

Cuba
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
