Sallie Krawcheck: Investing In Professional Women

Sallie Krawcheck was once one of the most senior executives on Wall Street with top positions at Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.

She held her own in a male-dominated industry, but after two public firings from those positions, Krawcheck took a different career path.

She became an entrepreneur and purchased a women’s professional network, rebranding it as Ellevate. It is a way to connect professional women with each other.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Krawcheck about women in business and why diversity matters.