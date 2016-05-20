Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Sallie Krawcheck: Investing In Professional Women

Sallie Krawcheck has gone from Wall Street executive to leading Ellevate, a women's professional network.
A.E. Fletcher Photography

Note: This is a rebroadcast  

Sallie Krawcheck was once one of the most senior executives on Wall Street with top positions at Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.

She held her own in a male-dominated industry, but after two public firings from those positions, Krawcheck took a different career path. 

  She became an entrepreneur and purchased a women’s professional network, rebranding it as Ellevate. It is a way to connect professional women with each other.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Krawcheck about women in business and why diversity matters. 

