The State of Things

Healing Through Film: 'Bipolar Girl Rules The World'

FearDoc.png

When Dawn Dreyer was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder, her therapist suggested that she make drawings as a way to cope with her depression.

The drawings evolved into a comic strip about a superhero called Bipolar Girl and Kacey the Wonderdog, who are in constant battle with The Creature, a villain who represents shame, depression and perfectionism. 

Since then, Dreyer has teamed up with other artists to produce a series of animated shorts called "Bipolar Girl Rules The World + Other Stories," in which Dreyer combines her own story with personal narratives from other people who have mental illnesses.

She recently produced an animated short called "Fear" with filmmaker Andrea Love that was selected to screen at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dreyer about her series of shorts, and how making films helps her and those around her with healing.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
