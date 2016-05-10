Healing Through Film: 'Bipolar Girl Rules The World'

When Dawn Dreyer was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder, her therapist suggested that she make drawings as a way to cope with her depression.

The drawings evolved into a comic strip about a superhero called Bipolar Girl and Kacey the Wonderdog, who are in constant battle with The Creature, a villain who represents shame, depression and perfectionism.

Since then, Dreyer has teamed up with other artists to produce a series of animated shorts called "Bipolar Girl Rules The World + Other Stories," in which Dreyer combines her own story with personal narratives from other people who have mental illnesses.

She recently produced an animated short called "Fear" with filmmaker Andrea Love that was selected to screen at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.