Charenee Wade Channels Jazz Icons In 'Offering'

Jazz vocalist Charenee Wade began singing when she was 12 years old living in Brooklyn. She was inspired by artists like Sarah Vaughn and Christian McBride.

Her latest album is a collection of covers from Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson called “Offering: The Music of Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson.” 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wade about her upbringing in jazz and her latest work. She performs at 8 p.m. tonight at The Carolina Theatre in Durham as a part of the Art of Cool Fest. Wade is joined by Shaquim Muldrow on tenor sax, James Suter on upright bass, Andrew Berinson on keyboard and Donovan Cheatham on drums.  Watch an in-studio performance on our Facebook page.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
