Charenee Wade Channels Jazz Icons In 'Offering'

Jazz vocalist Charenee Wade began singing when she was 12 years old living in Brooklyn. She was inspired by artists like Sarah Vaughn and Christian McBride.

Her latest album is a collection of covers from Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson called “Offering: The Music of Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wade about her upbringing in jazz and her latest work. She performs at 8 p.m. tonight at The Carolina Theatre in Durham as a part of the Art of Cool Fest. Wade is joined by Shaquim Muldrow on tenor sax, James Suter on upright bass, Andrew Berinson on keyboard and Donovan Cheatham on drums. Watch an in-studio performance on our Facebook page.