The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: What's Your Favorite Crime Flick?

Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

For the next episode of "Movies on the Radio," The State of Things is asking, what is your favorite crime movie?

From classic crime dramas like "A Few Good Men" to law thrillers like "The Firm," film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will break down the elements that make the best movies about crime and punishment.

Do you have an affinity for Miami drug lord Tony Montana in "Scarface"? Or do you prefer LA gangsters Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield of "Pulp Fiction"?

Send an email to sot@wunc.org, or tweet with #sotmovie, and you could be a part of the next show.

