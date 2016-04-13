Science On The Campaign Trail

The presidential election campaign is littered with claims from candidates about the economy, health care and immigration.

Claims on topics like climate change continue to be politicized, yet candidates are talking about these issues more. But with an increase in discussion comes a need to check facts.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Eugene Kiely, executive director of

FactCheck.org

, Sheril Kirshenbaum, executive director of

ScienceDebate.org