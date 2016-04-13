Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Science On The Campaign Trail

The presidential election campaign is littered with claims from candidates about the economy, health care and immigration.

Claims on topics like climate change continue to be politicized, yet candidates are talking about these issues more. But with an increase in discussion comes a need to check facts.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Eugene Kiely, executive director of FactCheck.org, Sheril Kirshenbaum, executive director of ScienceDebate.org

, and Bill Adair, creator of Politifact, about the need for fact-checking scientific claims in politics.

The guests participate in a panel sponsored by the N.C. Science Festival called "Science on the Campaign Trail" at 7 p.m. tonight in at The Frontier at Research Triangle Park.

The State of Things2016 Presidential ElectionClimate ChangeNC Science Festival
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
