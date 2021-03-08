Paul Green Theatre

-
In the 1960s, when a young woman named Violet has an accident that leaves her with a disfiguring scar, she sets off on a journey from her home in North…
In 1926, North Carolina playwright Paul Green helped introduce on stage realistic depictions of life for African Americans. With his Pulitzer…
