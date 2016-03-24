Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Rep. David Price Of North Carolina: New Beginning Possible For US/Cuba Relations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
First lady Michelle Obama, center, applauds during player introductions as she attends an exhibition baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban National team with President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro.

President Obama made history Sunday when he became the first president in 88 years to set foot in Cuba. He addressed concerns about human rights violations and political abuses and called for the lifting of the decades-long trade embargo. He was accompanied by a bipartisan congressional coalition, including U.S. Rep. David Price (D-NC). Host Frank Stasio talks with Rep. Price about the economic implications of the trip, the current political situation in Cuba, and what renewed relations with Cuba may mean for the United States.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
