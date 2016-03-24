Rep. David Price Of North Carolina: New Beginning Possible For US/Cuba Relations

President Obama made history Sunday when he became the first president in 88 years to set foot in Cuba. He addressed concerns about human rights violations and political abuses and called for the lifting of the decades-long trade embargo. He was accompanied by a bipartisan congressional coalition, including U.S. Rep. David Price (D-NC). Host Frank Stasio talks with Rep. Price about the economic implications of the trip, the current political situation in Cuba, and what renewed relations with Cuba may mean for the United States.