Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'The Road Taken'

An image of 'The Road Taken' by Henry Petroski
Bloomsbury Press
/

Approximately 65,000 bridges in the U.S. are considered "structurally deficient," according to the latest report from the American Society of Civil Engineers. With roads in constant need of repair and bridges collapsing, America's infrastructure is at a crossroads, says author Henry Petroski.

In his new book, The Road Taken: The History and Future of America's Infrastructure (Bloomsbury/2016), Petroski outlines the history of American infrastructure and ways to improve it's deficiencies.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Petroski about his book and how states and drivers alike can help the federal government repair its roads. Petroski reads at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe Regulator BookshopDurhamInfrastructure
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio