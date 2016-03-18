Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Public Records On Private Servers

State agencies in North Carolina agree that emails sent through private accounts are subject to public records law if they have to do with public business. But they do not agree on how to retrieve those records. 

In most cases, it is left up to the employee as to whether an email sent through a private account qualifies as a public record. The subject got nationwide attention last year when it was revealed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a private email account to conduct public service.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WRAL investigative reporter Tyler Dukes and attorney Hugh Stevens about obtaining public records from private emails.
 

