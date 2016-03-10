Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Investigative Journalism In The Digital Age

Times_Free_Press_newsroom.jpg
Wikipedia Commons/ Hkeely
/
The cohort of investigative reporters is shrinking, but many argue that their work is more important now than ever.

 In an era where many consumers get their news from Twitter feeds and Facebook posts, how do complex stories of corruption, crime and power get told? And what are the challenges facing today’s shrinking cohort of investigative reporters? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with four reporters doing investigative work. He is joined first by WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii to talk about the latest campaign finance numbers from the state gubernatorial race. Then Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Stefanie Ilgenfritz discusses her series, “Medicare Unmasked.” News and Observer investigative reporters Joe Neff and Mandy Locke talk about the ethical and financial challenges of investigative work. Neff discusses his work documenting the exoneration of Howard Dudley. And Carolina Public Press managing editor Frank Taylor talks about his work on a complex crime case in western North Carolina. Taylor and Ilgenfritz will participate in Digging Deep, a program about investigative journalism next Wednesday and Thursday, sponsored by Carolina Public Press.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsInvestigative JournalismCarolina Public PressCampaign FinanceMedicareData AnalysisJeff TiberiiStefanie IlgenfritzWall Street JournalMandy LockeJoh NeffNews & ObserverJournalism
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio