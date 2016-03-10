Investigative Journalism In The Digital Age

In an era where many consumers get their news from Twitter feeds and Facebook posts, how do complex stories of corruption, crime and power get told? And what are the challenges facing today’s shrinking cohort of investigative reporters?

Host Frank Stasio talks with four reporters doing investigative work. He is joined first by WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii to talk about the latest campaign finance numbers from the state gubernatorial race. Then Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Stefanie Ilgenfritz discusses her series, “Medicare Unmasked.” News and Observer investigative reporters Joe Neff and Mandy Locke talk about the ethical and financial challenges of investigative work. Neff discusses his work documenting the exoneration of Howard Dudley. And Carolina Public Press managing editor Frank Taylor talks about his work on a complex crime case in western North Carolina. Taylor and Ilgenfritz will participate in Digging Deep, a program about investigative journalism next Wednesday and Thursday, sponsored by Carolina Public Press.