More than 3,000 individuals are currently incarcerated on death row. And the headlines are filled with the details of the crimes they committed and their journeys in the criminal justice system.

But what do we know about their lives, both before their sentencing and after their incarcerations?

Hidden Voices: Serving Life compiles the stories of people behind bars and shares their experiences with the community through monologues. Serving Life presents dramatic readings and discussion at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, February 7.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hidden Voices director Lynden Harris and Serving Life volunteers Jennifer Thompson and George O'Briant about the program.