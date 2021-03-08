-
The North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday to allow a new trial for a death row inmate convicted of robbing and murdering an elderly couple in their…
-
The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Friday that three death row inmates will have their sentences reduced to life in prison through the state's…
-
For decades, states have claimed that lethal injection is quick, peaceful and painless. An NPR investigation — and legal battles across the country — tell a different story.
-
The criminal justice system puts prisoners out of sight and out of mind for the public. But the recently published book “Crimson Letters: Voices from…
-
The North Carolina Supreme Court banned the state from reinstating the death sentence on a Black man named Marcus Robinson last Friday. Robinson was…
-
The North Carolina Supreme Court banned the state from reinstating the death sentence on a Black man named Marcus Robinson last Friday. Robinson was…
-
At least two death row inmates in North Carolina can use a law addressing racial discrimination to seek life sentences instead, even though the law has…
-
A University of Michigan study of North Carolina death penalty trials from 2012 showed that prosecutors on average struck black jurors at 2.5 times the…
-
A University of Michigan study of North Carolina death penalty trials from 2012 showed that prosecutors on average struck black jurors at 2.5 times the…
-
Convicted criminals can sit on death row for many years after the crime scene is cleaned up and packed away.In this week's Criminal Podcast, host Phoebe…