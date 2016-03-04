Bringing The World Home To You

Authorities Release Preliminary Autopsy And Police Reports In Raleigh Shooting

The Wake County District Attorney says the preliminary autopsy report for Akiel Denkins shows that he was shot four times; once in the chest, once in each arm, and once in the right shoulder. 

Denkins, who is black, was shot and killed by Raleigh Police Officer D.C. Twiddy, who is white, on Monday. Police say Twiddy pursued Denkins on foot, they struggled, and Denkins drew a gun before Twiddy fired his own weapon. 

The reports conflict with initial statements from eyewitnesses, which claimed that police shot Denkins several times in the back as he was running away.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest in the case.

