Smith, Krzyzewski And Valvano: The Legends Club

Sports rivalries around the globe are fierce. But perhaps none is as intense as the basketball rivalries between North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The longtime coaches of each of those institutions have legendary status for many in the Tar Heel State.

Sportswriter John Feinstein looks at the relationships between North Carolina’s Dean Smith, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and N.C. State’s Jim Valvano in his new book, "The Legends Club: Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Valvano, and an Epic College Basketball Rivalry​" (DoubleDay/2016).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Feinstein about his 36th book and the complexities of coaching some of the nation’s greatest basketball stars.