Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Smith, Krzyzewski And Valvano: The Legends Club

John Feinstein's new book 'The Legends Club' looks at the friendship between Triangle basketball legends Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Valvano.
Christine Bauch Feinstein
/
John Feinstein's new book 'The Legends Club' looks at the friendship between Triangle basketball legends Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Valvano.

Sports rivalries around the globe are fierce. But perhaps none is as intense as the basketball rivalries between North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The longtime coaches of each of those institutions have legendary status for many in the Tar Heel State.

Sportswriter John Feinstein looks at the relationships between North Carolina’s Dean Smith, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and N.C. State’s Jim Valvano in his new book, "The Legends Club: Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Valvano, and an Epic College Basketball Rivalry​" (DoubleDay/2016).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Feinstein about his 36th book and the complexities of coaching some of the nation’s greatest basketball stars.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Legends ClubJohn FeinsteinDean SmithMike KrzyzewskiJim ValvanoUNC BasketballDuke BasketballNC State Basketball
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories