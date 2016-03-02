Questions Remain About The Death Of Akiel Denkins

Residents of southeast Raleigh are raising questions about the circumstances around a Raleigh officer fatally shooting 24-year-old Akiel Denkins.

Eyewitnesses say the white officer shot Denkins as he fled on foot. Police say the officer was trying to serve a warrant related to drug charges, and found a firearm near Denkins' body. Community members gathered last night for a march and vigil.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about the shooting and community response.