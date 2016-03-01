'Downrange' Tells The Stories Of The Ones Who Wait

For families in the military, a life of service can mean long periods of separation. While service members put themselves on the front lines, spouses must sustain a commitment to their country to persevere on the homefront.

The new play, Downrange: Voices From The Homefront, showcases the stories of the ones who wait at home for their loved ones to return and the challenges they face when service members come home.

Host Frank Stasio talks with playwright Mike Wiley and director Tom Quaintance, about the stories that make up the performance.

The play opens Thursday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 20 at Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville.