The State of Things

'Downrange' Tells The Stories Of The Ones Who Wait

'Downrange: Voices from the Homefront' tells the stories of military families waiting for their loved ones to return.
For families in the military, a life of service can mean long periods of separation. While service members put themselves on the front lines, spouses must sustain a commitment to their country to persevere on the homefront.

The new play, Downrange: Voices From The Homefront, showcases the stories of the ones who wait at home for their loved ones to return and the challenges they face when service members come home.

Host Frank Stasio talks with playwright Mike Wiley and director Tom Quaintance, about the stories that make up the performance.

The play opens Thursday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 20 at Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
