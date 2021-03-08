Military Families

-
Patti Elliott remembers her youngest son Lucas was always “kind of an adrenaline junky.”He started shooting with a high-powered rifle competition team at…
Charlotte resident David Englert served 21 years in the military, first in the Marines, then in the Air Force. Just before his 18-year-old son Logan left…
When Ted Corcoran joined the Army in 2000, he needed a steady job and a place to live. "I wish I had a noble reason for joining the military, but in…
Military service is the thread that weaves Bobby and Alexia Fields’ family life together. He’s on active duty at Fort Bragg, she serves in the Army…
Growing up on Fort Bragg as the son of an active duty service member, Josh Groll saw the military installation as his home, a small town insulated from…
In the fall of 2001, Shelli Altopp-Miller was living with her husband and two small children at Pope Air Force Base. He was on active duty with the Air…
Tattoos have long been a hallmark of military service. Memorial tattoos, in particular, have a special place in the armed forces. Images inked on flesh…
Joanna Nunez'sfather, Joe Garcia, served two tours in Vietnam before retiring from the Army in the early 80s. Growing up in Fayetteville, she recalls her…
Lieutenant ColonelFrankMiller served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam before retiring to Fayetteville torun a grocery store in the late 60s and early…
Steven Moore has never served in the military, but for the past 16 years he's been serving the Fort Bragg community, specializing in the design of…