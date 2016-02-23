Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Body Cameras: Balancing Privacy With Police Accountability

Police body cameras are slowly catching on in North Carolina as a way to hold both police and civilians accountable for their actions. But body cameras also raise questions about the privacy of the people they record.

Should that footage be public record? And will body cameras be the answer for communities that have lost trust in their police force?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Welty, professor of public law and government at UNC-Chapel Hill, about the benefits and concerns of using body cameras.

