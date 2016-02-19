NC Congressional Districts Change

The North Carolina legislature votes today on new congressional district maps. The move is required by a ruling of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals that declared the current districts unconstitutional because of racial gerrymandering.

Lawmakers are expected to move the primary date for the congressional races from March 15 to June 7 and reopen the filing period for those races. The measure also calls for the elimination of runoff elections.

Host Frank Stasio talks with North Carolina Central University professor of law April Dawson and WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.