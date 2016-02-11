Bringing The World Home To You

N.C. Releases Results Of Drug Testing For Welfare Recipients

Image of green urine sample bottles
Steven Depolo

Earlier this week, state officials released results from the first round of drug testing for some welfare recipients. The findings show little evidence pointing to widespread drug use among beneficiaries of the state's Work First public assistance program. 

Out of 7,600 applicants and recipients, about 2 percent were referred for drug testing. Of the 89 people tested for drugs, 21 tested positive.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter Lynn Bonner about the state's findings and the implications of the program.

News & Observer Lynn Bonner Welfare Drug Test Drugs Work First
