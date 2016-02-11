N.C. Releases Results Of Drug Testing For Welfare Recipients

Earlier this week, state officials released results from the first round of drug testing for some welfare recipients. The findings show little evidence pointing to widespread drug use among beneficiaries of the state's Work First public assistance program.

Out of 7,600 applicants and recipients, about 2 percent were referred for drug testing. Of the 89 people tested for drugs, 21 tested positive.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter Lynn Bonner about the state's findings and the implications of the program.