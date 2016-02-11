Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Making A Living Singing About Living Wage

Charles Latham uses music to look at stability through employment and his own struggles in life.
Pat McGuire
/
Musician Charles Latham has seen many friends and family struggle in the current economic situation. Friends lost jobs and his parents lost their house in the housing crisis.

Latham combined these experiences with his own struggle making ends meet out of low-paying jobs to create music about the importance of the living wage. Finding stability through employment is a theme throughout Latham's music, as well as a goal he hopes his local community can achieve.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Latham about his approach to songwriting and his experience in the workforce.

Latham performs Sunday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Letters Bookshop in Durham and Monday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at King's Barcade in Raleigh. 

