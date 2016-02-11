Fact Meets Fiction In 'La Sombra y el Espiritu IV'

Artist Stefanie Jackson thinks of her drawings as works of fiction; they express emotions and evoke memories, but they focus on telling stories instead of documenting factual events.

Much of Jackson's work stems from important historical moments in African-American history that directly touched her own life, like the economic decline of Detroit, Michigan, or the devastation of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

A new exhibit of Jackson's paintings is on view at UNC-Chapel Hill's Sonja Haynes Stone Center through May 13th. Jackson speaks at the Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jackson and previews the exhibit "La Sombra y el Espiritu IV: Figurative Visions and Collective Histories-The Work of Stefanie Jackson."