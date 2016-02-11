Fact Meets Fiction In 'La Sombra y el Espiritu IV'
'Love's In Need Of Love Today' in Stefanie Jackon's 'Orpheus Soul Brothers' series
'If It's Magic' in Stefanie Jackson's 'Orpheus Soul Brothers' series
'Love For Sale' in Stefanie Jackson's 'Only Skin Deep' series
'Quadroon Ball' in Stefanie Jackson's 'Only Skin Deep' series
Artist Stefanie Jackson thinks of her drawings as works of fiction; they express emotions and evoke memories, but they focus on telling stories instead of documenting factual events.
Much of Jackson's work stems from important historical moments in African-American history that directly touched her own life, like the economic decline of Detroit, Michigan, or the devastation of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
A new exhibit of Jackson's paintings is on view at UNC-Chapel Hill's Sonja Haynes Stone Center through May 13th. Jackson speaks at the Center tonight at 7 p.m.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Jackson and previews the exhibit "La Sombra y el Espiritu IV: Figurative Visions and Collective Histories-The Work of Stefanie Jackson."