Fact Meets Fiction In 'La Sombra y el Espiritu IV'

Artist Stefanie Jackson thinks of her drawings as works of fiction; they express emotions and evoke memories, but they focus on telling stories instead of documenting factual events.

Much of Jackson's work stems from important historical moments in African-American history that directly touched her own life, like the economic decline of Detroit, Michigan, or the devastation of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

  A new exhibit of Jackson's paintings is on view at UNC-Chapel Hill's Sonja Haynes Stone Center through May 13th. Jackson speaks at the Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jackson and previews the exhibit "La Sombra y el Espiritu IV: Figurative Visions and Collective Histories-The Work of Stefanie Jackson."

La Sombra y el Espiritu IV, Stefanie Jackson, UNC-Chapel Hill, Sonja Haynes Stone Center, African-American History, Detroit, New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
