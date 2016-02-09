South Carolina Reverend On Race And Faith, Eight Months After Charleston Shootings

The Rev. Clementa Pinckney preached peace and reconciliation as the pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

He and eight others were killed in last year's attack on the church which sparked national conversations about race and violence. Today, his friends and family are carrying on his teachings.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Rev. Kylon Middleton, pastor at Mount Zion AME Church in Charleston and a close friend of Rev. Pinckney's, about race and faith eight months after the Charleston shootings.

Rev. Middleton will speak in Page Auditorium at Duke University tonight at 7 p.m. as part of an event hosted by the Franklin Humanities Institute, called "Reflections on Charleston: A Conversation on Faith and Race," along with Rev. Clementa Pinckney's wife, Jennifer Pinckney.