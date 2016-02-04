The use of solar energy is increasing in America, but the renewable energy source is not cost-free. Solar energy provides a cleaner alternative to other energy sources like coal, but still poses a threat to natural habitats and for homeowners who cannot afford initial costs.

In his new book, Harness the Sun: America's Quest for a Solar-Powered Future (Beacon Press/2015), author and environmental lawyer Philip Warburg addresses the costs of solar energy and advocates for more solar use.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Warburg about the history of solar energy and ways the renewable resource could be used in the future. Warburg speaks at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham on Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Duke University School of Law on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m.



