The State of Things

Harness The Sun

An image of the cover of "Harness the Sun: America's Quest for a Solar-Powered Future"
Beacon Press
/
Beacon Press

The use of solar energy is increasing in America, but the renewable energy source is not cost-free. Solar energy provides a cleaner alternative to other energy sources like coal, but still poses a threat to natural habitats and for homeowners who cannot afford initial costs.

In his new book, Harness the Sun: America's Quest for a Solar-Powered Future (Beacon Press/2015), author and environmental lawyer Philip Warburg addresses the costs of solar energy and advocates for more solar use.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Warburg about the history of solar energy and ways the renewable resource could be used in the future. Warburg speaks at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham on Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Duke University School of Law on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHarness The SunPhilip WarburgSolar Energy
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio