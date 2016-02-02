Diversity Low Among N.C. Charter Schools
Since the late 1990s, the racial diversity of North Carolina’s 158 charter schools has decreased with more institutions becoming predominantly white or predominantly minority.
In January, a draft of a state report on charter schools showed they were whiter and richer compared to traditional public schools. Advocates for charter schools say they offer an option for low-income families in low-performing schools. Opponents say they are slipping back into segregated systems.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter ReemaKhrais.