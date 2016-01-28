Bringing The World Home To You

The Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence

Researchers continue to search galaxies across the universe looking for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence.
Researchers continue to search galaxies across the universe looking for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence.

Although humans met E.T. on the silver screen in 1982, the search for true extraterrestrial intelligence continues.

Scientists have found no concrete evidence of alien life, though many still believe in the unknown possibilities of outer space. Whether supposed extraterrestrial life looks like the lovable Alf or the stalking, murderous creature from Alien, no one is sure.

However, Seth Shostak, a senior astronomer at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, is sure that humans will find existence of ET in the next 25 years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shostak about the search for ET.

Shostak speaks at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh on Jan. 30 and 31 as part of Astronomy Days.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAlienSeth ShostakSETIExtraterrestrial IntelligenceSpaceUFOsMuseum of Natural SciencesNorth Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
