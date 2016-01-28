Although humans met E.T. on the silver screen in 1982, the search for true extraterrestrial intelligence continues.

Scientists have found no concrete evidence of alien life, though many still believe in the unknown possibilities of outer space. Whether supposed extraterrestrial life looks like the lovable Alf or the stalking, murderous creature from Alien, no one is sure.

However, Seth Shostak, a senior astronomer at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, is sure that humans will find existence of ET in the next 25 years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shostak about the search for ET.

Shostak speaks at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh on Jan. 30 and 31 as part of Astronomy Days.