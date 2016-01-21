Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

SURVEY: What Is The Political Climate In North Carolina?

Ballot Box
Whether it is the local elections or the race to the White House, each vote counts. But what is driving voters as they cast their ballots in 2016?

 
The State of Things is taking a look at the political mood of the state and wants to hear from you. 

As a North Carolinian, are you more or less politically engaged this year than in the past? Why? Send your response to sot@wunc.org with “politics” in the subject line.

Or, you can fill out the survey below:
 
 
 

