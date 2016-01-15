Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Retelling The Story Of The Wilmington Ten

The Wilmington Ten held a press conference at Central Prison in Raleigh to denounce Governor Jim Hunt’s decision not to pardon them.";
Steve Murray
The boycott committee addresses a press conference held at Gregory Congregational Church to announce its demands.
On February 3, Schwartz’s Furniture, a white-owned store in a black neighborhood, was burned, and Lum’s Restaurant on Oleander Drive, in a white neighborhood, was rebombed in the overnight hours of February 4-5.";s:
On April 1, 1978, the North Carolina Coalition to Free the Wilmington Ten held a massive march and rally through the streets of Raleigh.
Lucy Lewis

Despite court-mandated integration in 1968,the relationship between black and white students grew more hostile in New Hanover County, North Carolina. 

In early 1971, a group of black students boycotted and demanded changes in the school system. They faced harassment and eventually violence from white supremacist groups. Law enforcement intervened after the interactions escalated into a fire and a death.

The district attorney fabricated a story and framed 10 protesters, known as the Wilmington Ten, for false charges like arson and conspiracy. The Wilmington Ten were found guilty and spent years in prison, but international backlash and appeals finally overturned the convictions in 1980. They were not pardoned until 2012.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kenneth Janken, professor of African, African American and Disapora Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill, who has documented this story in “The Wilmington Ten: Violence, Injustice and the Rise of Black Politics in the 1970s” (UNC Press/2016). 

Janken reads from his book on January 21 at 7 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh. 

Other North Carolina events include: 

  • February 17 at 7 p.m. at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte
  • February 21 at 3 p.m. at the Durham Public Library
  • February 26 at 7 p.m. at Pomegranate Books in Wilmington

Wilmington, Wilmington 10, Kenneth Janken, UNC-Chapel Hill
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio
