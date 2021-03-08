Wilmington 10

-
Despite court-mandated integration in 1968,the relationship between black and white students grew more hostile in New Hanover County, North Carolina. In…
-
Despite court-mandated integration in 1968,the relationship between black and white students grew more hostile in New Hanover County, North Carolina. In…
-
A group of people who say they were wrongfully convicted of arson more than forty years ago in Wilmington are asking Governor Bev Perdue for an official…
-
In 1972, 10 young activists in Wilmington were convicted of arson and conspiracy related to racial violence. Their conviction immediately became a…
-
In 1972, 10 young activists in Wilmington were convicted of arson and conspiracy related to racial violence. Their conviction immediately became a…
-
The head of the state's NAACP is asking Governor Perdue to pardon ten activists who were convicted of arson in the midst of racial tensions in Wilmington…