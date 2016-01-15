Professor Toon Urges Listeners To 'Take Notes'

Professor Toon, a.k.a. Kurrell Rice, is ready to tell his story through rap.

Growing up in Baltimore, Toon and his family experienced domestic abuse for years at the hands of his stepfather. The family eventually fled to North Carolina. The experiences shaped how Toon approaches his own role as a father.

In his new album, "Take Notes," Toon explores his growth as a rapper, son and father.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Professor Toon about the album and the meaning behind "dark trap" music.

Professor Toon performs at Motorco Music Hall Friday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 p.m.