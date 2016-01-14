Martin Luther King Jr.—The Image, The Icon, The Man

Martin Luther King Jr. has become a symbol of the civil rights movement. His portrait is often displayed alongside those of presidents and religious figures.

For many, his image evokes the ongoing fight for racial equality, but his image also spurs controversy. Not everyone agrees about how to use it, and more broadly, whether he should be considered the central civil rights icon.

A panel of experts at the Durham County Library will discuss the power of the image and what contemporary iconography means in the digital age.

Host Frank Stasio previews the conversation with Joseph Winters, professor of religious studies at Duke University, and Bill Fick, a printmaker and the director of Supergraphic and Super G Print Lab in Durham.