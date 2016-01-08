Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Americana Musician Tokyo Rosenthal Releases Music And Memoir

1 of 4
Tokyo Rosenthal (middle) poses with Roger Maris (left) and Mickey Mantle.
Tokyo Rosenthal
2 of 4
Tokyo Rosenthal talks with Yankee legend Reggie Jackson
Carrie Klein
3 of 4
Tokyo Rosenthal is an Americana musician whose latest album, 'Afterlife,' looks at various aspects of death.
Tokyo Rosenthal
4 of 4
Tokyo Rosenthal

As Tokyo Rosenthal has grown older, he has had more and more conversations about death and dying. He’s also watched close friends and family members fall ill. All of this inspired his latest album “Afterlife”—a meditation on end-of-life issues released last September.

In addition to his music, Rosenthal has also been working on a memoir that documents the almost 10-year period that he conned his way into a fully-credentialed press pass to Yankee Stadium. During that time he witnessed World Series victories and got up close and personal with legendary baseball players like Reggie Jackson and Thurman Munson.

Although he never had a formal assignment, he took many photographs that he has since compiled into “A Fauxtographer’s Yankee Stadium Memoir” (BookBaby/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tokyo Rosenthal about his music and memoir.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsTokyo RosenthalSOT Live MusicA Fauxtographer's Yankee Stadium MemoirAfterlifeAmericana
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio