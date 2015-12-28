Bringing The World Home To You

Meet Tsitsi Jaji, Exploring The 'Diaspora'

1 of 2
This picture was taken at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard in 2013. Jaji (right) was rehearsing with her undergrad research partner, Cansu Colakoglu (left), for a lecture-recital on U.S. and British black composers.
Tony Rinaldo
2 of 2
Tsitsi Jaji is an English professor at Duke and also a musician
Tanji Gilliam

Note: This is a rebroadcast from October 5, 2015.

Duke English professor Tsitsi Jaji remembers the noises of independence outside her window in her home country of Zimbabwe when she was 4 years old. Jaji grew up as a part of Zimbabwe's first legally integrated generation and witnessed the country's recovery from harsh colonial rule.

She cultivated her love for classical piano against the backdrop of racial politics and social turmoil. At 15, she became the first woman of color to perform as a soloist with the Zimbabwean Symphony Orchestra in the capital city of Harare.

Today, music is still at the center of her career. In her first book, "Africa in Stereo: Modernism, Music, and Pan-African Solidarity" (Oxford University Press/2014), Jaji explores the meaning of the African diaspora and how African-American music influences African pop culture.

Host Frank Stasio talks with poet and scholar Tsitsi Jaji about growing up in Zimbabwe and the relationship between Western cowboy imagery and African music and film.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesTsitsi JajiDuke UniversityAfrica in StereoZimbabwe
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio