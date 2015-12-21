Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'The State Of Things' Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Will Michaels

willmichaels_0.jpg
Jeanmarie Schubach
/

As the new year approaches, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers.

Some of producer Will Michaels’ favorite segments include conversations with behavioral economist Dan Ariely and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). 

He also chose segments with Dudley Flood, the man who helped to desegregate every one of the state’s public schools and the story of Robert Brown who was a human bridge between corporate America and the civil rights movement. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Will Michaels about the conversations that stood out in 2015.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDan ArielyRobert BrownDudley FloodSenator Thom TillisSoccerSchool to Prison Pipeline
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
