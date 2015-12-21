'The State Of Things' Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Will Michaels

As the new year approaches, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers.

Some of producer Will Michaels’ favorite segments include conversations with behavioral economist Dan Ariely and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC).

He also chose segments with Dudley Flood, the man who helped to desegregate every one of the state’s public schools and the story of Robert Brown who was a human bridge between corporate America and the civil rights movement.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Will Michaels about the conversations that stood out in 2015.