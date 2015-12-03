Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Green Book Chronicles

1 of 4
Animation artwork for the upcoming documentary 'Green Book Chronicles' that tells the story behind the guide books that helped African-American families travel safely during the Jim Crow Era.
Ammar Nasri and Zhou Quan
2 of 4
Page from 1955 Green Book
3 of 4
Victor H. Green is the man behind The Green Books, guides that helped African-American families travel safely during the Jim Crow Era. Here he is with two book covers
4 of 4
Author and playwright Calvin Alexander Ramsey (R) with Becky Wible Searles, the director of the forthcoming documentary 'Green Book Chronicles.'

During the Jim Crow era, many businesses and establishments were not friendly to African-Americans which made traveling both inconvenient and dangerous for black families.

As a mail carrier, Victor Green was acutely aware of this problem so he decided to use his professional network to help tackle it. Green connected with mail carriers around the country to put together “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” a guide that showed black travelers where they could go safely and who would house them if they needed a place to stay.

Multiple editions of the guide were published from 1936 to 1964 and assisted black travelers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Bermuda.

Author and playwright Calvin Alexander Ramsey has spent the past decade documenting Victor Green’s story and the impact of “The Green Book.”

Ramsey speaks Monday, Dec.7 at noon at the Stanford L. Warren Branch of the Durham County Library. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ramsey about Green Books, and previews his upcoming documentary “The Green Book Chronicles.”

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Green BookVictor GreenCalvin Alexander RamseyJim CrowAfrican American HistoryThe Negro Motorist Green Book
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio