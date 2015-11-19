Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Inclusion, And Free Speech On The College Campus

Clarence Page
Keppler Speakers
Clarence Page

Protests erupted on college campuses around the country this month as students called for racial and social reforms. At the University of Missouri-Columbia last week, the system president and university chancellor resigned after mounting tensions over race relations on campus.

I like to establish a safe zone as far as free speech is concerned [where] people can express their questions, their concerns, their visions of the future- Clarence Page

Students at many other campuses are demanding resignations and conducting sit-ins, hunger strikes and walk outs as they wait for universities to respond to their concerns. These heated confrontations raise questions about the role of the university in supporting its minority students and the meaning of free speech on college campuses.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Clarence Page, who moderates a campus town hall about race and inclusion on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus tonight at 5:30 p.m at Memorial Hall. 

Watch a live stream of the campus town hall here.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
