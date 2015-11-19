Race, Inclusion, And Free Speech On The College Campus

Protests erupted on college campuses around the country this month as students called for racial and social reforms. At the University of Missouri-Columbia last week, the system president and university chancellor resigned after mounting tensions over race relations on campus.

I like to establish a safe zone as far as free speech is concerned [where] people can express their questions, their concerns, their visions of the future- Clarence Page

Students at many other campuses are demanding resignations and conducting sit-ins, hunger strikes and walk outs as they wait for universities to respond to their concerns. These heated confrontations raise questions about the role of the university in supporting its minority students and the meaning of free speech on college campuses.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Clarence Page, who moderates a campus town hall about race and inclusion on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus tonight at 5:30 p.m at Memorial Hall.

Watch a live stream of the campus town hall here.