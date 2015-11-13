Bringing The World Home To You

Marcus Anderson, Blending Music And Coffee

1 of 3
Marcus Anderson combines his passions of music and coffee in his new venture, 'AND Coffee,' an album and coffee line with four flavors.
2 of 3
Anderson also performs with The New Power Generation, the band that plays with Prince.
3 of 3

Marcus Anderson plays the saxophone, and while his work is rooted in jazz, he incorporates other musical influences, especially pop.

For the past three years, Anderson has been working with one of the world’s biggest pop artists: Prince. Anderson plays saxophone in The New Power Generation, the backing band for Prince.

But this year, he took his career in a different direction. He released an album as well as four flavors of coffee called “AND Coffee.” The products are designed to enhance the coffee drinking experience by matching certain flavors with certain tracks on the album. 

packaging.png
Credit JAG Entertainment
/
JAG Entertainment

Host Frank Stasio talks with Anderson about his music and coffee brand. Anderson is performing at The Point Event Center at 7 p.m. tomorrow in Jamestown. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicMarcus AndersonJazzSaxophoneAND Coffee
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
