-
Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music. In 2008, the jazz legend…
-
Marcus Anderson plays the saxophone, and while his work is rooted in jazz, he incorporates other musical influences, especially pop. For the past three…
-
Marcus Anderson plays the saxophone, and while his work is rooted in jazz, he incorporates other musical influences, especially pop. For the past three…
-
Wayne Leechford is a classical baritone saxophonist. Most people haven't heard of classical saxophone, and it is difficult to find classical music…
-
Wayne Leechford is a classical baritone saxophonist. Most people haven't heard of classical saxophone, and it is difficult to find classical music…