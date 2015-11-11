Veterans Groups On The Decline

For many veterans of World War II and Vietnam, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts were popular social gathering places to share stories of war experiences. And they were powerful lobbying voices in the political sphere.

But across the nation, participation in these organizations has declined. Veterans groups are making new efforts to recruit younger members.

Host Frank Stasio talks with KUOW military reporter Patricia Murphy and WUNC military reporter Jay Price. Their reporting is part of the American Homefront Project, a collaborative effort by WUNC and public radio stations in Seattle and Southern California.