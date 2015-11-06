Jeanne Jolly Looks For 'A Place To Run' In New Album

A lot has changed in the last three years for musician Jeanne Jolly. She finished a national tour of the album “Angels," got married, got a dog, and completed the new album, “A Place To Run.”

The new collection has a grittier country rock feel and looks at what it means to have ‘places to run.’ Jolly explores where people turn for refuge or why people run away to escape grief.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jolly about her latest album and her band performs live in studio. Joining Jolly is Chris Boerner on guitar, Roger Gupton on bass and James Wallace on drums.

Jolly plays at ISIS Restaurant & Music Hall in Asheville on Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. and the Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh on Saturday, Nov. 21. She also joins the North Carolina Symphony at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh from November 25-27 as a featured soloist.

Watch the music video of "Boundless Love" below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejg0PARI_n4