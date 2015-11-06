Bringing The World Home To You

Jeanne Jolly Looks For 'A Place To Run' In New Album

1 of 2
Jeanne Jolly is out with her second album, 'A Place To Run.'
Bruce Deboer
2 of 2
Bruce Deboer

A lot has changed in the last three years for musician Jeanne Jolly. She finished a national tour of the album “Angels," got married, got a dog, and completed the new album, “A Place To Run.”

The new collection has a grittier country rock feel and looks at what it means to have ‘places to run.’ Jolly explores where people turn for refuge or why people run away to escape grief.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jolly about her latest album and her band performs live in studio. Joining Jolly is Chris Boerner on guitar, Roger Gupton on bass and James Wallace on drums.

Jolly plays at ISIS Restaurant & Music Hall in Asheville on Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. and the Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh on Saturday, Nov. 21. She also joins the North Carolina Symphony at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh from November 25-27 as a featured soloist

Watch the music video of "Boundless Love" below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejg0PARI_n4

The State of Things, SOT Live Music, Jeanne Jolly, Country Music, Roger Gupton, James Wallace, Chris Boerner, A Place To Run, Lincoln Theatre, ISIS Restaurant & Music Hall, NC Symphony
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio