-
A lot has changed in the last three years for musician Jeanne Jolly. She finished a national tour of the album “Angels," got married, got a dog, and…
-
A lot has changed in the last three years for musician Jeanne Jolly. She finished a national tour of the album “Angels," got married, got a dog, and…
-
Fresh off of an international tour with Grammy-nominated duo The Foreign Exchange, vocalist Jeanne Jolly is hard at work on her full-length solo debut.…
-
Fresh off of an international tour with Grammy-nominated duo The Foreign Exchange, vocalist Jeanne Jolly is hard at work on her full-length solo debut.…